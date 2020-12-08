Should I Watch It? Stan's gripping new thriller about a judge whose son becomes a killer.

In a year jam-packed with TV releases, Stan's gripping new thriller Your Honor stands out for two reasons:

1. Bryan Cranston, and

2. Murders. Several of them.

Based on the Israeli series Kvodo, the new legal thriller, which is streaming exclusively on Stan, is the perfect mix of murder mystery, crime lord thrills, and courtroom drama.

Here we unpack what the 10-episode first season is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it (spoiler alert, you certainly should you Walter White-loving, true crime addict, you).

What's it about?

Your Honor tells the tale of New Orleans judge Michael Desiato (Cranston) and his teenage son Adam (Hunter Doohan).

Michael isn't your average judge. He's a good guy who bends the rules and advocates for the alleged criminals who find themselves in his courtroom.

On the one-year anniversary of his mum's unsolved murder, Adam drives to the place where she was killed to leave a tribute to her. He flees in his car when some locals confront him, has an asthma attack, hits another teenage boy on a motorbike and leaves him to bleed out on the street.

When Michael arrives home from work, Adam tells him what he did. They head down to the local police station so Adam can hand himself in. But when they arrive, Michael discovers the boy Adam killed was the son of Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), one of the city's most influential crime bosses.

Bryan Cranston and Hunter Doohan in Your Honor. Image: Stan. Michael tells Adam to get back in the car and they drive home. When they arrive home, Michael starts cleaning up the evidence using his knowledge of the legal system.