Should I Watch It? A Quiet Place Part II, in which everyone is making very bad decisions.

Content warning: This post contains some spoilers for the first A Quiet Place movie.

When A Quiet Place hit cinemas in 2018, it had all the elements of a bloody good sci-fi thriller.

Long-limbed aliens who were excellent listeners and also had terrifying trapdoor faces that opened up to reveal just how angry and teethy they were.

It had a bulked up Jim from The Office, who had finally married Pam and now just wanted to protect her and their children from the aliens with the great listening skills.

It had that twist.

Watch the trailer for A Quiet Place Part II. Post continues after video.

And it had that abrupt ending that was ripe for a sequel.

And now John Krasinski has delivered us just that.

So after a delayed release, is A Quiet Place Part II worth a watch?

Here we break down what the sequel is about and whether you should watch it:

What is A Quiet Place Part II about?

When we last left the Abbott family, Lee (Jim from The Office) had just sacrificed himself to the aliens with the good ears to save his kids, Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe).

Regan then discovered her cochlear implant could emit a loud sound that would render the aliens temporarily harmless so they could take them out with their shotgun.

And that's where we left them. With Regan clutching her cochlear implant, and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) aiming her shotgun at an alien.

A Quiet Place Part II basically picks up right there. There's a quick opening scene in which we see the Abbott family (Lee included) at a local baseball game, before the aliens arrive and the town erupts into chaos.

We're then back with Evelyn, Millicent, Marcus and the unnecessary baby who need to leave the farm because it's both flooded and on fire.

They start quietly walking through the hot mess that used to be their pre-alien world before they stumble upon Lee's friend Emmett (Cillian Murphy) who has been hiding out on his own since his wife died 12 days earlier.