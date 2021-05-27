Should I Watch It? SBS on Demand's addictive new series Creamerie, where all the men are dead.

It's something we've all thought about, at least once... right?

What would the world look like without men?

This is the basis of Creamerie, a new dark-comedy streaming on SBS on Demand, that explores a society eight years after all the dudes were taken out by a mysterious virus.

There are certainly some... positives. Mandated period leave, for example. But when one very lost, very dishevelled man (gasp!) appears, some pretty deep cracks in the female-only society begin to show.

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What is Creamerie about?

Creamerie is set in the not too distant future, in a post-pandemic world. I know, it's a bit on-the-nose, given...

A viral plague wiped out all the world's men in just 30 days, leading to a new world order designed and run entirely by women, called Wellness.

Sure, there're no men anymore, but the careful dissemination from pre-virus sperm banks keeps the population ticking along for now (although only girls have a chance of being born).