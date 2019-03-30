Here's where the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" cast are now.

Before Queer Eye became a Netflix phenomena adored by millennials everywhere, it was a revolutionary show of the early noughties.

With five seasons and an Emmy for Outstanding Reality Program win, the all-gay male cast was not only groundbreaking, but also a great success.

Queer Eye For The Straight Guy premiered in 2003 and was a fun makeover show, akin to the recent reboot, where five fabulous men broke down barriers by giving straight guys makeovers and changing the lives of both the hosts and their guests.

But with the reboot of the beloved reality show, came an all new Fab Five.

So we're taking a look at where the original cast, consisting of Thom Filicia, Ted Allen, Carson Kressley, Kyan Douglas and Jai Rodriguex, are now.

Thom Filicia