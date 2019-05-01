Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. All the signs that Bachelor in Paradise’s Shannon and Connor are no longer together.



Last night, Shannon Baff and Connor Obrochta and left Bachelor in Paradise to pursue love in the “real world”.

As Shannon left, she mused that she might be moving to America.

But… there are signs the couple are no longer together.

Firstly, there are zero signs of each other on Instagram after leaving last night. Usually, if a couple is still together, there will be bucket loads of loved up photos flooding their Instagram the second they’re allowed to.

Then there is the living situations of the pair.

Shannon very much appears to be living in Australia. Unless she has been ultra strategic and scheduled Instagram posts, the 25-year-old has consistently been in Australia since the show finished filming in December.

In March, Shannon posted that she was going to pack her life into a campervan and travel Australia… Connor is nowhere to be seen.

Which takes us across the pond.

You might be thinking, “Connor could have come to visit!”, but our evidence does not back this theory up.

In February this year, Connor posted a very telling Instagram.