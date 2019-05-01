Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. All the signs that Bachelor in Paradise’s Shannon and Connor are no longer together.
Last night, Shannon Baff and Connor Obrochta and left Bachelor in Paradise to pursue love in the “real world”.
As Shannon left, she mused that she might be moving to America.
But… there are signs the couple are no longer together.
Firstly, there are zero signs of each other on Instagram after leaving last night. Usually, if a couple is still together, there will be bucket loads of loved up photos flooding their Instagram the second they’re allowed to.
Then there is the living situations of the pair.
Shannon very much appears to be living in Australia. Unless she has been ultra strategic and scheduled Instagram posts, the 25-year-old has consistently been in Australia since the show finished filming in December.
In March, Shannon posted that she was going to pack her life into a campervan and travel Australia… Connor is nowhere to be seen.
It has always been one of my wildest dreams to buy a van and travel the coast of Australia. Today, I purchased Poppy???? I’m yet to add my Shannon touch but I’m so in love with her! I am so excited to fulfil this dream and get driving- I can’t wait to be out in Mother Nature, free spirited and fully inspired. I am so ready to draw from my experience and write as much as possible, make some gorgeous music and have the most memorable time of my life. 13.3.2019 is where it all begins-watch this space. #vanlife #australia #adventure #freethespirit #vanlifeexplorers #homeonwheels #roadtrip #travel #explore #vanlifemovement
Which takes us across the pond.
You might be thinking, “Connor could have come to visit!”, but our evidence does not back this theory up.
In February this year, Connor posted a very telling Instagram.
All these flowers but no valentine ????????♂️???????????????? Valentine’s Day is around the corner and you should drop a hint to your guy or gal to get you @thebouqsco flowers! They’re grown on eco-friendly farms and they are cut-to-order so you know they’re going to be fresh! ???? Use my code CONNOR20 for 20% off your first order. #sponsored #bouqspartner #bouqlove