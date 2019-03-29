People are sharing the rules their dogs make in their homes and guys, no.

If you own a dog, you’ll know that deep down, your home isn’t really yours.

It’s… theirs.

Yes, you might pay the rent.

Yes, you might do all the cleaning and/or cooking and/or buying of everything that makes their existence possible.

But they make the rules, and we follow them.

When Reddit user dlordjr asked 'What rule has your pet insinuated in your house that you now follow?' almost 2,000 people responded. Because obviously.

Here are the best responses from Reddit, as well as ones from the Mamamia office:

"We have a rule where you have to sit on the couch gently or Buddy will bite you."

"When I was a kid, my dog slept in the middle of my bed and I slept on the trundle. For four years."

"My boyfriend and I have to pretty much shut up after 9pm or else my dog (who is trying to sleep) will groan really loud. We could be mid conversation or laughing and she will do it really loud."