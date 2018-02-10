I’ve always loved a makeover show.

I know it’s naff, superficial, and probably a little bit problematic… but I bloody love it.

When Oprah would makeover one of her audience members, forcing them out of their daggy mum jeans and giving them a nice dress and a new lease on life, I would bawl my goddamn eyes out.

There’s nothing quite like witnessing someone finally coming out of their shell and owning their own s**t with confidence – especially if they’ve faced hardship and roadblocks along the way.

That’s why Queer Eye for the Straight Guy was so revolutionary and such a hit with audiences around the world.

It was a fun makeover show that broke down barriers and changed the lives of both the hosts and their guests.

It was a big deal when it first hit our TV screens in 2003… and now it’s back.

Netflix is dropping its new Queer Eye reboot tonight, with an all new Fab Five who are on a mission makeover the men of America.

I admit when I first heard about the reboot I was skeptical.

I wondered whether a show that was revolutionary 15 years ago might look a bit outdated in 2018, and I wondered whether we really needed another reality TV show about… makeovers. I also wondered whether it stereotyped the LGBTI community and kind of “othered” them.

But then I started watching it and heard one member of the new Fab Five say, “The original show was fighting for tolerance, our fight is for acceptance”.