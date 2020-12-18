Remember when we all thought growing up meant no more acne? Goodness. What the hell was that all about?

Adult acne is very much a real thing. And it's incredibly common.

According to the Global Acne Report (see? it's so common it has its own report), 80 per cent of people experience acne from the onset of puberty until well into their 30s. That's a lotta people.

Watch: Need to cover a few pesky spots? Check out this acne coverage tutorial below.



Video via Mamamia

And we're not just talking about you, me and that barista who always spells your name wrong - we're talking about celebrities, too. They get breakouts as well.

And a lot of them are pretty candid about it on social media, which kinda makes having acne less of a ~thing~.

From Chrissy Teigen to Lili Reinhart and Mindy Kaling, here are a bunch of celebs who openly shared their struggle with acne.

Matilda De Angelis.

The Italian actress, who starred in The Undoing, recently shared a selfie to Instagram showing her painful cystic acne flare-up. Within the post she explained just how much acne affects her daily life, before adding that 2020 has taught her that "there are things that cannot be controlled."

She wrote, "There are changes that we must accept in our life and with them, the perception of ourselves and the world around us... Paradoxical things happen in life don’t they? Well, for me, being an actress and working with a face eaten by acne is one of them."