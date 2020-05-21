From fighting puffiness to banishing dark circles, these 11 eye creams legitimately work.

Do I need an eye cream? Excellent question.

Beauty editors have long debated whether eye creams are a highly necessary step in any effective skincare routine, or small, overpriced jars of moisturiser that don’t do much at all.

As for me? I’m going to play both sides because even though I’m of the opinion no one needs an eye cream (or any beauty product, really), there are a few specific concerns that do benefit from using a dedicated under-eye product.

The keyword here is dedicated, because there are a lot of different eye creams and they all say they do different things. Brightening. De-puffing. Anti-wrinkle. Plumping. Correcting.

This is very confusing, which is why it’s disappointing when you drop cash on a tiny, expensive bottle of eye cream, only to be left underwhelmed by the results.

Very generally speaking, there are two common eye concerns that may be treated with a great eye cream: dark circles and puffiness. I say may because genetics and lifestyle factors (not sleeping, eating too much salt, not drinking enough water etc.) are a part of it, too. But doing all the lifestyle things you should be doing, and choosing an eye cream formulated to treat these specific concerns may help.

If loss of volume under the eye is your concern, really, injectables like tear trough filler are going to give you the results you’re after, not a cream. And as for fine lines and crows feet, you’ll notice them more around your eyes because that skin is delicate and dry and doesn’t have oil glands, which makes lines more visible.

You can use a hydrating eye cream or one with retinol (go easy if you’ve never used a retinol product before), but if you’re fairly happy with your skin and it’s just lines that bother you, save your money and simply apply your regular serum up under the eyes.

