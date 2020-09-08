In 2020, sunscreen has had a glow-up. Here's 10 that are more than just SPF.

Sunscreen is FINALLY having a moment, friends. It may have taken a freakin' while, but we can't get enough of the stuff - especially now the beauty gods have blessed us with some fancy schmancy options.

See, in the past, sunscreens had a bad rap for making your skin greasy/ghostly/pimply, meaning a lot of us just skipped this step, because we were foolish. So foolish. But now we know how silly it is to skimp on SPF protection (UV damage, premmo ageing, pigmentation etc. etc.), and we make sure we slap the stuff on every morning - rain, hail or shine.

And beauty brands are making it easy, delivering swanky formulas with non-whitening, non-drying, non-pore-clogging, non-gross characteristics. Plus, the packaging is now super cute, too, and it makes us *actually* enjoy putting it on. Silly, we know. ﻿

Video via Mamamia

Important thing: We know it probably goes without saying, but if you're one of the people who are wondering if it's okay to just wear a face cream or foundation with a bit of SPF in it, let us break it down. ﻿Yes, it's better than going without - but it just doesn't stack up. Even if your foundation has high SPF, it will typically not have the same long-lasting effect as sunscreen, and there's no way you're going to be able to apply the required amount (this is how much foundation you'd need to apply to get enough protection BTW). So, you should always use sunscreen as well.

Here are some goodies to help you get started - and they're a million planets aways from the thick, goopy stuff you used to smear on at the beach in 2004. We've split them up into bougie and savey, depending on your budget (because, hey - not everyone wants to spend $86 on sunscreen if they don't have to).

Good bougie ones.

Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF50+, $47