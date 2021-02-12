According to Gen Z, here are the 6 things that make you... deeply uncool.

There comes a time in every adult's life when you realise you're no longer... cool.
You can't relate to the youth of the day anymore and you're mocked by the way you part your hair.
As a millennial hurling towards 30 much quicker than I'd like, this realisation was just one more thing I didn't need, ya know?
I knew gen z’s were coming after millennials when my cousin said— ash🦋 (@AshNC_) February 9, 2021
let me play a song from “your time”
& played panic at the disco
Over the last wee while, I've heard murmurings on the internet but also from my much-younger colleagues who I think were hired to make the rest of us aware of our mortality.
