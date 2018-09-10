Exactly how to hide dark under eye circles without getting concealer in your wrinkles.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. Each week, hosts Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren will answer your burning beauty questions, share their favourite exxy and budget beauty buys, and rummage through the beauty bags of famous women to see what they’re loving.

To ensure you never miss an episode, subscribe to You Beauty here. It’s a blast.

Covering dark under eye circles can feel like choosing between the lesser of two evils.

Yes, you want to cover the particularly dark spots in the inner corners of your eyes to give the illusion of having slept. But, and it’s a big but, you don’t want that heavy duty concealer to take up residence in your under eye wrinkles, making you look… tired.

Gah, the conundrum.

Thankfully, beauty editor of 15 years and Mamamia’s executive editor Leigh Campbell has the answer.

According to her, you’re actually stabbing yourself in the foot by using lashings of thick concealer like Kim Kardashian and beauty bloggers on Youtube and Instagram.

“I blame this concern on Youtube. If you watch a beauty Youtuber, they apply concealer in these humungous, ginormous triangles and then they blend that all in, and that’s about six years’ worth of concealer in a regular person’s life,” Leigh told Kelly McCarren on the You Beauty podcast. (Get it in your ears below…)

“If you’re using a thick concealer, and especially that much, it’s definitely going to sit in your wrinkles and it ain’t gonna look good.”

Leigh’s advice is instead of caking on layers and layers of concealer and powder, use a light, light-reflecting concealer product.

Scout’s honour, the answer to covering your dark circles is using a lighter concealer.

“For women that do have concerns about lines around their eyes and want to conceal their circles and bags, go for a light-reflecting formula,” she said.

“YSL Touche Éclat Radiant Touch Concealer ($70) is a great option, it’s the product that comes in a gold pen and it’s very light in texture. The light reflecting particles bounce light off and away from the area, so it looks luminous, but you’re not wearing heavy concealer.