Can laptops and mobile phones really age our skin?

If you're anything like us and spend approximately 782 hours a day in front of your laptop or mobile phone, this is going to be a bitch to hear. Because apparently, electronic devices are damaging your skin and causing premature ageing.

Hooray!

It's called 'blue light damage' and it's just another thing in this world looking to suck the life out of your cute face. (And just when we were all getting the hang of the whole sunscreen thing. Ugh.)

In recent years, there's been a whole heap of studies and research going down to figure out the effects of blue light damage and what it really means for our skin. In response to this buzz, beauty brands have dropped a load of new products that promise to protect our skin from computer screens, mobile phones and other devices.

And, friends. This sh*t is going OFF.

A recent study said sales of skincare with blue light protection has gone up 170 per cent in 2020. Makeup that aims to protect from blue light was up 179 per cent. That's pretty crazy stuff.

So, what's the go here? Is this something we should actually be worried about? Are all of these new skincare products worth our hard-earned pennies? Or is there some super evil marketing wizard who is absolutely killing it at life right now?

We talked to a dermatologist to find out the truth.

Why is there such a buzz around blue light?

"We know that devices such as laptops, phones and tablets emit blue light. And - let’s face it - we are attached to our devices for hours a day, whether it be for work, home workouts or general relaxation," said dermatologist and founder of Bespoke Skin Technology, Dr Katherine Armour. "We read books on our screens, we scroll social media for hours daily, and in Victoria (and in many countries around the world!) we currently home school our children on a screen."

With COVID-19 leading many of us to spend even more time than usual on our screens, "the effects of visible light are at the forefront of our minds," said Dr Armour.