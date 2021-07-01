From high-end cleansers to serums: Just 10 dupes for luxury skincare products.

Good skincare comes at all price points.

You'll find stellar products at chemists and department stores alike. While some expensive skincare is worth the hefty price tag, various skincare brands have made near-perfect dupes; and we've found 10 of them.

From the iconic Crème de la Mer to the beloved SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum, here are 10 dupes for luxury skincare products.

"SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum is one of the most raved about products in the beauty game - and for good reason. But gosh - it's just so spendy. At $228, you're literally rationing it before you open it. However! There are some similar formulas out there with the same kind of active ingredients that cost a fraction of the price. Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster is one of 'em. It contains a combo of 12 per cent stabilised vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid - pretty dingin' similar if you ask me." - Erin.