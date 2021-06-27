From hydration to sun protection: All the definitive things your skincare routine needs in your 50s.

I turned 50 last year.

Considering the significance of the milestone, turning half a century (and it sounding so profound and a little bit exhausting), I was more or less unphased by it.

If anything, I was pretty darn thankful.

Thankful because I know it’s a privilege to grow older. Thankful that despite a pandemic, I was still able to celebrate with a socially distanced themed cocktail party.

Growing up, the idea of being 50 was an age that didn’t bare thinking about. Parents and old people were 50. It was perceived as the age of decline, mind and body wilting in protest.

And yet, here I am.

I remember when I was thirteen, mum had arrived home from the Saturday morning grocery shop and she handed me what was to be my first ever beauty product.

A thick, white cold cream that made me feel womanly and special.

Of course today, 13-year-olds would find this outrageous, no doubt raising their beautifully laminated eyebrows in disbelief, as they scroll through their social feeds, soy latte in one hand, ‘adding to the cart’ in other. So different to my reality at thirteen!

Nevertheless, when entering my teen years, I felt very grown up and worldly.

Mum instructed me to use it every day and suggested that I would one day thank her.

Err… thanks mum.

It was not until I was in my 30s and 40s that I really upped my skincare game; meticulously cleansing, toning and moisturising with the philosophy that going to bed with makeup on was a disservice to my diligence.

My combination skin was nothing if not consistent and predictable. Once a month I had the obligatory hormone breakout which by that age felt a bit ironic.

Over the last couple of years I have definitely seen my skin go through its most significant change.

As I have become older, wiser and more mature, my skin has also become, well, more... mature.

Menopause may not have sucked the life out of me, but it has surely sucked the moisture out of my skin.

It has unapologetically decided to lose all interest in retaining any kind of hydration and so in defiance to this act, I have become obsessed with getting my glow back.