The 5 unexpected beauty rules French women follow.

There's something about French women and how they approach beauty that makes them so undeniably cool.

With their tousled hair, glowing skin and minimal makeup, they appear put together and impossibly effortless at the same time - something we try to achieve but can't quite master.

We spoke to Emilie Roberson, the Marketing Development Manager for French Beauty Co. and Embryolisse, to hear about the unexpected beauty rules French women follow so we can take notes.

Here's what she had to say.

1. They don't change their skincare routine often.

Speaking to Mamamia, Emilie explained that unlike many Australian women who trial new skincare products often, the French are creatures of habit.

"I think French women, in general, are quite conservative with their approach [to skincare]," Emilie said. "Once they find a routine that works for them, they love to stick to it. Because we often believe that you need to be very consistent if you want to see the results."

There's also one cleansing product (that's sold every six seconds around the world) many of them swear by.

"I'm a huge fan of micellar water, the Bioderma Sensibio H2O. I think for me it's the best micellar water you can find," she told Mamamia.