PSA: We found 10 dupes for your favourite high-end makeup products.

More and more affordable beauty brands are creating makeup products that closely resemble popular high-end options. Some are so similar we'd consider them dupes.

Whether that's because they match in colour, consistency, or better yet - both, we've found 10 products that are near-perfect matches for their expensive counterparts, at a fraction of the cost.

From the beloved Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation to the cult classic NARS Orgasm, here are 10 dupes for your favourite high-end makeup products.

"This is a dupe for the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer - it's a third of the price and lasts longer!" - Madeleine.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.