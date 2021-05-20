I'm a beauty writer and these are the 23 makeup items under $30 I always buy from the chemist.

I've been a fan of supermarket and chemist beauty products for as long as I can remember. After years of listening to beauty experts' thoughts, reading reviews and trialling them for myself, I've realised that they're just as good, if not better than the more expensive options.

With so many products to choose from, it's hard to know what's worth your money no matter how inexpensive they are.

From a beauty writer who's willingly purchased too many beauty products during my grocery shop, here are 23 under $30 that I'll repurchase (hopefully) forever.

Foundation