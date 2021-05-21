We found 8 affordable dupes for your favourite luxe perfumes.

There's nothing worse than getting to the end of the bottle of favourite designer perfume and realising you have to fork out another $100 (or more) to buy another one.

Thankfully, various brands have cottoned on and created scents that match up in profile to some of the most iconic fragrances.

From Le Labo's cult Santal 33 to Maison Francis Kurkdjian's coveted Baccarat Rouge 540, here are eight dupes we've found for much more expensive perfumes. Plus, four affordable fragrances that just smell rich.

Video via Mamamia

"My colleague Lily and I both independently bought this roll-on from The Perfume Oil Company. It evokes a really similar scent to an iconic Le Labo fragrance!" - Tamara.

Image: The Perfume Oil Company.