Compared to other historically alluring French brands – Chanel, Dior, Clarins – Biologique Recherche really stands on its own. It feels almost like the best-kept secret that you really wish people had told you about earlier.

Typically, you can only get Biologique Recherche from an enviable list of spas - the brand doesn't really engage in advertising in a traditional sense and the packaging screams 1990s. But one product has gone beyond cult status into a league of its own: Lotion P50.

What's so good about Biologique Recherche?

But first, for the uninitiated, let me tell you all about Biologique Recherche. It was founded more than 40 years ago in a Parisian research lab by the Allouche Family. Yvan (a biologist), Josette (a physiotherapist) and Phillipe (a clinical doctor) decided to combine their knowledge.

They believe in high concentrations of vitamins, minerals, botanicals, marine and biological extracts, they use no artificial fragrance, and all their formulas are produced cold to preserve their integrity.

Team all of that with products that are only sold through spas to ensure that you receive a personalised prescription for your skincare, and you are left with a brand that sparks its fair share of intrigue.

What is Lotion P50?

That brings us to Lotion P50, a product that has attained cult status in part from its exclusivity, the often remarked about scent, and the fact that every celebrity whose visage I admire swears by it.

But what is it and what does it do?

Lotion P50 is not a lotion in the traditional, moisturiser sense. Instead, it is a purifying, hydrating, pH-balancing, exfoliating toner that promises to improve skin quality and fortify the epidermis.