Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The deleted Bachelor scene that apparently shows Shannon in a very different light.



According to Romy Poulier, her fellow Bachelor contestant Shannon Baff is the real villain this season.

Speaking to NW, Romy said Shannon actually accused the Honey Badger of doing The Bachelor for the money.

The alleged scene, however, never makes it into the show.

“She goes to Nick, ‘You’re just doing it for the big bucks, aren’t ya? They pay you – you’re just doing it for the big bucks!” Romy told the publication.

“They did a really good edit on her and I get annoyed because she was throwing burgers at us and swearing at us!”

“She does a very good job at portraying herself as a sweet, innocent girl who wants to spread love,” Romy said, “but give her a couple of vinos and she turns into a gremlin!”

We’re calling grown women ‘gremlins’ now. Cool.

