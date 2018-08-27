Despite evidence to the contrary, there's a report Honey Badger marries The Bachelor winner.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

From the moment this season of The Bachelor began, we’ve obviously been following the rumours.

Most recently, it was believed that Nick Cummins’ family had confirmed contestant Brittany Hockley wins the show, because they’ve been interacting on social media which is VERY SUSPICIOUS.

Of course, Brittany grew up in Port Macquarie, as did Cummins’ family, meaning it wouldn’t be that surprising if they incidentally knew each other. But NO. She’s the winner and now everything’s RUINED.

As strong as the rumours are about Brittany, however, there’s the overwhelming sense from the public that Cummins is just definitely single right now. His interviews about his time on the show have been… weird, he’s hardly acknowledging his role as The Bachelor on any of his social media profiles, and he isn’t gushing over a secret woman in media appearances.

The problem, of course, is that people, armed with the knowledge that Cummins' search for love will be ultimately anticlimactic, zone out. That would be terrible. So with spectacular timing, a source has spoken to NW Magazine with a brand new rumour.