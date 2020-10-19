Roxy Jacenko left SAS Australia after six hours. It took seconds for the trolls to descend.





As viewers watched Roxy Jacenko take off her numbered arm band just six hours in to Channel 7's newest reality show SAS Australia, her Instagram page was flooded with negative comments.

"All the excuses in the world... she couldn't take her handbags with her."

"Geez, six hours! My wife was in labour longer than that."

"Maybe some cotton wool and a latte will make it all better."

And then there were all the laughing emojis.

Watch: The SAS Australia trailer. Post continues below video.



Video via Channel 7.

The Sydney PR Queen had battled through the first few SAS Australia challenges.

She'd flung herself backwards out of a helicopter, but regularly fell behind while walking uphill with a 20kg pack and struggled in a physical fight against friend and former Ironwoman Candice Warner.

Multiple times, Jacenko, 40, complained about being in physical pain.

Image: Channel 7.