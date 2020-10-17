A doping ban and an extortion attempt: Shayna Jack's life before SAS Australia.

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack is one of the 17 celebrities set to appear on Channel 7's gruelling new reality TV series SAS Australia.

On the show, which is set to premiere on Monday, October 19, the contestants will undertake a series of physical and psychological tests that have been lifted straight from the real Special Air Service selection process.

But 21-year-old Jack is no stranger to a challenge.

Shayna Jack grew up in Brisbane, Queensland, and aspired to one day represent her country doing the one thing she truly loves: swimming.

In 2015, she made that dream a reality when she competed in the World Junior Swimming Championship. She was 16 years old.

Two years later, Jack won silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2017 World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The following year, Jack and her teammates shot to fame when they won gold and set the new world record competing in the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.