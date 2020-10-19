Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: THESE BRITISH MEN ARE REALLY ANGRY.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

Oh, goodness.

If it isn't time for us to watch a selection of Australian 'celebrities' attempt, and likely fail, to complete SAS training.

We open with a warning that this show contains scenes of physical danger and mental stress that some viewers might find confronting. Just your standard reality TV show then.

Ooh.

Four British men place black hoods over the heads of the 17 alleged celebrities and place them into the most low-energy conga line to ever exist.

I KNOW YOU CAN'T CONTROL YOURSELF ANY LONGER One particularly angry British man takes off the hoods of the alleged celebrities, and holey dooley it's the Honey Badger. He says this show will let us see the real him because "it's not fake" and golly gosh, what on earth could he be talking about?

Another British man - who signed their border exemptions? - falls out of a helicopter and wanders up the beach. It's all a little James Bond and I did not expect this show to make me feel these... feelings.

Hello... sir.