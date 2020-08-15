Schapelle Corby was once the most talked about woman in Australia. Now she'll star on reality TV.

On May 28, 2017, Schapelle Corby arrived back on Australian soil after spending almost a decade in Bali’s Kerobokan Prison.

Over 12 years prior in 2005, the Queensland woman was convicted of smuggling 4.2kg of cannabis into Bali in her bodyboard bag.

From the moment she was charged with importing cannabis, imprisoned and ordered to stand trial, the case of Schapelle Corby quickly became Australia’s national fixation.

And even today, 15 years on from Corby’s sentencing, the case continues to divide Australians.

What did Schapelle Corby do?

Schapelle Corby first made headlines in October 2004 when she was caught carrying 4.2kg of cannabis at Denpasar’s Ngurah Rai Airport after flying from Brisbane to Bali with her brother and two friends.

At the time of her arrest, Corby denied putting the cannabis wrapped in a double plastic vacuum-sealed bag in her unlocked bodyboard bag. She also claimed that she had no knowledge of the drugs until the bag was opened by customs officials.

“I just saw plastic and thought, ‘This isn’t supposed to be here. I didn’t put it there’,” the then-27-year-old told reporters.

“I shouldn’t be here. So I’m just trying to be strong and I’m just lucky that I’ve got a really good family and friends to help me get through.”

After being imprisoned and ordered to stand trial over the importation of the drugs, Corby’s trial first began in January 2005.

From the moment it started, every single move Corby and her family made was covered by the Australian media, as the public became more and more fascinated with the case.

Although the defence claimed that the drugs had been planted in Corby’s luggage by a criminal syndicate of baggage handlers, the panel of judges presiding over the case soon determined that the evidence simply didn’t stack up and by May 2005, Corby was sentenced.