Former athletes and a bunch of reality TV stars: Everything you need to know about SAS Australia.

Forget your rose ceremonies, Bula banquets and mystery boxes, Channel Seven's gruelling new reality show is about to hit our screens. And it looks bloody intense.

SAS Australia, which kicks off tonight, sees 17 celebrities put to the test in a series of physical and psychological challenges plucked from the real SAS selection process.

Cut off from the outside world, the contestants will eat, sleep and train together in what looks like incredibly tough conditions. They'll also be subjected to extreme physical endurance, sleep deprivation, interrogation and psychological testing... sounds fun.

The contestants will be put through the course by an elite team of ex-Special Forces soldiers, including Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his DS (Directing Staff) Mark 'Billy' Billingham, Jason 'Foxy' Fox and Ollie Ollerton from the UK version of the show.

Oh, and unlike most reality shows, there is no winner.

"SAS Australia is not a game. There is no winner; there is no prize. Most recruits will reach breaking point and withdraw. Who has what it takes to tough it out to the end?" the show's synopsis reads.

Ahead of the show's premiere, here's everything you need to know about SAS Australia.

The air date.

SAS Australia premieres 7.30pm tonight on Channel Seven.

The contestants.

SAS Australia: Ali Oetjen