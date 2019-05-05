The untold story of what happened to serial killer Ted Bundy's daughter, Rose Bundy. 

Ted Bundy was a mass murderer, kidnapper and rapist responsible for the deaths of at least 30 people during the 1970s.

From his televised trial to his electric chair execution three decades ago, no serial killer has captured the world’s attention quite like Bundy did.

With the release of four-part Netflix documentary series Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and new movie titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile featuring Zac Efron, stories and details relating to Bundy’s life and crimes are back in the limelight once again.

But despite the influx of new content and information related to the serial killer, there’s one part of Bundy’s life that largely remains a mystery.

On October 24, 1981, two years after receiving his death sentence, Ted Bundy became a father.

Somewhere out there in the world, Bundy has a 37-year-old daughter.

Despite murdering dozens of women, Bundy surprisingly had a number of long term relationships with women throughout his life.

But it was Bundy's final relationship that would make him a father.

In 1974, Bundy met Carol Ann Boone while working at the Washington State Department of Emergency Services in Olympia.

Although the relationship initially began as strictly platonic, Bundy and Boone soon became romantically involved when the pair began exchanging long, elaborate love letters while Bundy was imprisoned in Utah in 1976.