Zac Efron's Ted Bundy movie is on Netflix now. Here's what you need to know.

It’s no secret that true crime is completely addictive.

Despite the horror of Ted Bundy‘s crimes, new Netflix movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is undoubtedly hard to look away from.

But although the film, which dropped on May 3, has been popular among Netflix users, there’s no denying that it has left a bad taste in the mouths of many.

The trailer for the movie, which was released earlier this year, had many people wondering whether the Ted Bundy film would brush over his ruthless murders by getting the tone completely wrong.

At the time, the trailer was labelled “insensitive” and a blatant glorification of a dangerous serial killer.

Watch the latest official trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile here. Post continues below…

“Why does the music seem so… happy? Is this not supposed to be a dark film? Feels lighthearted for the whole family,” one person wrote in the comments section of the YouTube trailer.

“I just hope the movie doesn’t glorify Bundy as the trailer is hinting,” another person wrote.

“This trailer is making it feel like a charming black comedy where we are supposed to like Ted in some way… but is that the point because he’s a master manipulator?” said another.