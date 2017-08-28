fashion

Mel B addressed her divorce without saying a word on the 2017 MTV VMAs red carpet.

You might have seen Melanie Brown, also known as Mel B‘s name pop up quite a bit in the media recently. Unfortunately it’s not for a nice reason.

The former Spice Girl and America’s Got Talent judge filed for divorce from Stephen Belafonte, her husband of 10 years and father of daughter Madison, nine, in March.

Initially citing “irreconcilable differences”, Brown has since claimed the producer subjected her to domestic violence and sexual exploitation during their marriage.

Image: Getty

The allegations have seen the very personal details of their marriage and subsequent breakdown splashed over every newspaper and online publication.

Officially, Brown has said nothing publicly - until now.

Attending the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the 41 year old made a bold and brave statement towards her estranged husband without saying a word.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Mel B attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Instead, it was her sequin dress that spelled out the very clear and defiant message.

"You will never own me," it read.

The dress is an off the rack number from Australian label Discount Universe, known for their statement making, sequin-emblazoned designs and favoured by celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.

Most of the current styles will be discontinued once they are sold out, including this dress ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by DI$COUNT UNIVERSE WORLDWIDE (@discountuniverse) on


Brown has previously worn the brand during her time on Australian X-Factor.

Interestingly, this isn't the dress or the message's first foray into centre stage. Both Rihanna and Kesha have worn the high neck version bearing the same slogan before. Both have experienced their own circumstances of alleged sexual assault and domestic violence.

According to The Sun, Brown claimed in court papers that Belafonte repeatedly beat her in jealous rages as well as subjected her to years of mental and physical abuse.

He also allegedly forced her into having sex with other women in threesomes and secretly filmed them before threatening to release them.

"Every time I tried, [he] threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way. He said he would destroy my career and take my kids from me," she said.

"I desperately wanted to leave the relationship and tried to do so during our first year of marriage and every year thereafter."

Brown pictured with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte. (Image: Getty.)

The former Spice Girl wasn't the only red carpet attendee to use their outfit to make a statement. (Post continues after gallery.)

Singer Lizzo had adorned her bridal-esque white outfit with the words "Truth Hurts".

We've also previously seen badges for Planned Parenthood and ribbons in support of a campaign by the American Civil Liberties Union after Trump issued his immigration order become a statement accessory at recent events, including the Oscars.

But those statements being made can go either way.

Earlier this year at the Grammys, singer/songwriter Joy Villa donned a red, white and blue Donald Trump-themed dress, complete with the slogan "Make America Great Again".

"Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't," she wrote on Instagram afterwards.

"Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always. Life is made to be lived, so go boldly and give no effs!"

With hundreds of cameras and millions of eyes pinned on these fashion moments, it's no surprise that celebrities are using it as an opportunity to deliver a message loud and clear. Let's hope they continue to be defiant and positive ones.

