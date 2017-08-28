Mel B addressed her divorce without saying a word on the 2017 MTV VMAs red carpet.

You might have seen Melanie Brown, also known as Mel B‘s name pop up quite a bit in the media recently. Unfortunately it’s not for a nice reason.

The former Spice Girl and America’s Got Talent judge filed for divorce from Stephen Belafonte, her husband of 10 years and father of daughter Madison, nine, in March.

Initially citing “irreconcilable differences”, Brown has since claimed the producer subjected her to domestic violence and sexual exploitation during their marriage.

The allegations have seen the very personal details of their marriage and subsequent breakdown splashed over every newspaper and online publication.

Officially, Brown has said nothing publicly - until now.

Attending the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the 41 year old made a bold and brave statement towards her estranged husband without saying a word.