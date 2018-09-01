Diana cried as Prince Charles left for Australia, but it wasn't because she'd miss him.

On March 29, 1981, pictures of Princess Diana dressed in a red coat, crying at the airport as her then fiance Prince Charles departed for a five week trip to Australia, emerged in the media.

The vulnerable moment was believed to indicate her sadness for Charles leaving for so long, but in hindsight it marked the emotional end of the pair’s tumultuous relationship, in which Diana eventually experienced severe depression.

Now I watching a film of princess Diana ???????? , she’s getting a lot of oppression from her husband and Camila and even the Queen ???????????? when she crying at Airport ???? I felt so badly .???? because Camila asked to get a lunch with her,, and Blessed her in her marriage..???????????? pic.twitter.com/yRwzhnnFmd — ???????? (@Julianna_Luj) April 23, 2018

According to a National Geographic documentary Diana: In Her Own Words Princess Diana was crying at the airport because of Camilla Parker-Bowles.

“That was nothing to do with him going,” she said in the documentary.

“The most awful thing had happened before he went… I was in his study talking to him about his trip. The telephone rang. It was Camilla. Just before he was going for five weeks. And it just broke my heart, that.”

This was just the beginning of Diana’s heartbreaking struggle with her marriage, post-natal depression and her husband’s affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.