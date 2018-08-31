Where is she now? Kyle Sandilands' ex-wife Tamara Jaber.

Well, she looks like this now:



She's been pretty busy since her Scandal'Us days.

When the group's short-lived success ended in 2002, Tamara, 36, who attributed the split to a 'lack of structure' following their time on Popstars in a 2015 interview with news.com.au, launched her solo career.

Her song (another noughties banger) Ooh Aah reached number 13 on the ARIA Singles Chart in 2005, and we never did find out if she got her bra back. You can watch a clip here.

In 2007 she joined Scarlett Belle, along with Reigan Derry and Hayley Aitken before Aitken left the group in 2008 - the same year Tamara married Kyle Sandilands.

She met the KIIS 106.5 radio host at her Popstars audition (he was a judge on the show, remember?) The couple was together for 10 years and married for two.

In a 2016 interview with Woman's Day, Tamara spoke fondly of the radio shock jock, despite having once described their two-year marriage as 'miserable'.

“I’ve never regretted marrying Kyle, not in a million years. I know a lot of people might think I do but I don’t regret it at all," she said.