There are theories about Harry and Meghan's Christmas card that need unpacking.

In case you missed it, Prince Harry and Meghan just released their 2023 Christmas card – and it seems to be missing one very noticeable detail... their children.

The absence of Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, from the annual festive card has, not surprisingly, caused quite a stir, with precisely all of the rumours floating around as to why their kids have been left off this year's festive greetings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Christmas card wishing everyone a "very happy holiday season" a week after Prince William and Princess Catherine's family portrait (which featured the whole fam, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis).

Video via Oprah.

Meghan and Harry's card shows the pair smiling and clapping during the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany this year, and was taken by Getty Images' royal photographer, Chris Jackson.

Unlike Wills and Kate's annual Christmas card, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday message was issued by their non-profit organisation, the Archewell Foundation, with the digital card thanking fans for "all the support in 2023".