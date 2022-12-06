Fake photos and a second trailer: All the drama behind Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary.

Netflix has dropped the first two trailers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary series and it's already caused quite the
stir avalanche online.
As we learnt from the first trailer which was released last week, Harry & Meghan will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story and the challenges that led them to step back from their full-time royal duties.
Read more: Unseen photos and subtle references: 10 details you missed in Netflix's Harry & Meghan trailer.
The six-part series will also feature the couple's family and friends, "most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed".
Watch: The latest trailer for Harry & Meghan. Post continues below.
Top Comments
Ever since Meghan Markle appeared on the scene there's been a relentless attempt to discredit this "opinionated woman-of-color" who stole the heart of a famous prince.
Conservatives in particular have taken umbrage at her different style of being and decreed her unworthy.
In this era of neo-fascism that's been creeping through our western society is it any wonder that Harry and his bride have been targeted and painted as trouble-makers trying to destroy their beloved conservative status quo.
I don't know if Meghan is a nice person or not but I do accept that this couple have every right to be fearful for their safety in a world where tin-pot terrorists would delight in attacking a royal.