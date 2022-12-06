Fake photos and a second trailer: All the drama behind Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary.

Netflix has dropped the first two trailers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary series and it's already caused quite the stir avalanche online.

As we learnt from the first trailer which was released last week, Harry & Meghan will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story and the challenges that led them to step back from their full-time royal duties.

The six-part series will also feature the couple's family and friends, "most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed".

Watch: The latest trailer for Harry & Meghan. Post continues below.