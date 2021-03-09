All the info that didn't make the cut in last night's Meghan and Harry interview.

She said she couldn't imagine ever doing anything to intentionally hurt her child.

"It's so hard for me to reconcile that," she said.

She also praised her mother Doria Ragland.

"Everyone has accountability. They hunted my mom down. You never heard her say a word. She's remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this."

Meghan's relationship with her half-sister Samantha Markle.

In January 2021, Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle released a book titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1. It was marketed as a 'tell-all' about her sister and included a number of negative claims about Meghan.

Meghan, in response, wondered how she wrote a tell-all when she didn't actually know her.

"I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don't know me," she said, in another clip released on CBS This Morning.

"This is a very different situation than my dad, right. When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with. I don't feel comfortable talking about people that I really don't know."

Meghan stressed she grew up "as an only child" who "wished I had siblings".

"That's why I'm so excited to be pregnant, so Archie has someone.

"The last time I saw [Samantha] must have been at least 18, 19 years ago."

Meghan said Samantha only changed her surname back to Markle when Meghan and Harry began dating, "so I think that says enough."

The royal family have not reached out.

Oprah asked Prince Harry, in another previously unaired clip, if any of his family had reached out to apologise for any of the reasons he felt he had to leave the family.

"No, sadly not," he replied.

"There's a lot of people that have seen [racism towards Meghan] for what it was. A lot of people," he said.

"Like it's talked about across the world. Yet, the very people that don't want to see it or can't see it choose not to see it."

Harry said he did not believe his father, Prince Charles, shared his views that the royal family was a toxic environment.

"I think he's had to make peace with it," he said.

"Waity Katie."

Before her engagement to Prince William, Kate Middleton was nicknamed 'Waity Katie' by the British press because of how long their relationship had gone on without a ring.