All the info that didn't make the cut in last night's Meghan and Harry interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was... a lot.
The discussion covered everything, from their mental health to their expanding family to alleged racism within the royal family and Harry's strained relationship with his father.
It's been a lot of information to take in. But, I hate to be the one to break it to you, there's more.
Watch: Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's mental health. Post continues below video.
Oprah and broadcaster CBS have shared even more information that didn't make the final cut of the two-hour, exhaustive sit-down, so grab a drink, get comfortable and buckle up: Here's what's come out since.
Who didn't make those comments on Archie's skin tone.
Oprah said conversations about the skin colour of Harry and Meghan's son Archie were not had by the Queen and her husband Prince Philip.
In the original interview, Meghan said there were "concerns and several conversations" with Prince Harry about "how dark Archie's skin might be when he was born".
She declined to say who these conversations were with.
In Oprah's follow-up with CBS This Morning on, she revealed Harry had told her it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations about Archie's skin colour.
WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021