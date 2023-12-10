The theory behind why the royal Christmas card looks so different this year.

The annual royal Christmas card has just been released and the Prince William and Duchess Catherine's new family portrait is a... bit of a surprise.

It's not unusual for the world to be taken aback by a family portrait from the royals because, quite frankly, we love to see just how much the kids have grown, what everyone is wearing and just how different (or similar) each portrait is to the pics of years gone by.

King Charles III chose to use a picture from his Coronation earlier this year, posing alongside his wife Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

And now the Prince and Princess of Wales have released their annual pic: a black-and-white photo of their family in similar smart-casual outfits of jeans and white button-downs.

Their photo was taken by Yorkshire-born photographer Josh Shinner and if we're being honest, this year's portrait felt unfamiliar.

As such, the portrait has gone immediately viral – and royal watchers instantly started speculating on possible reasons this image looks so different to what we've seen before from the family.

Here are four theories behind the changes in Christmas photos this year.

1. Why it dropped the day after the latest in the Omid Scobie debacle.

Ah, the royal elephant in the room.

It was hard not to notice that the royal family members all released their annual Christmas card portraits just a day after journalist and author Omid Scobie broke his silence about naming King Charles III and the Princess of Wales as the ones who allegedly made concerning remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie.

An early draft of Endgame, the new book by the journalist, made headlines for outing the pair, with Scobie confirming that their inclusion wasn’t a "translation" error but the result of an early, unapproved manuscript being sent to publishers before the names were removed for the final version (which they were meant to, based on "watertight" legal advice).