Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: What we know about their new royal titles following a private christening.

Prince Harry and Meghan's children will officially be referred to as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it's been confirmed.

One-year-old Lilibet was christened 'Princess Lilibet Diana' at a private ceremony at the couple's Californian home last week, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told People.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet was christened on Friday, March 3 by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor," they said on Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace said it will update the royal website to reflect Archie and Lilibet's new titles in "due course".

Under royal rules, the monarch's grandchildren can become princes or princesses, meaning Lilibet and her three-year-old brother, Archie, were eligible to use the royal titles after their grandfather, Charles, became king, following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

The titles are in line with the precedent created by letters patent issued by George V in 1917 which conferred the title of prince or princess on male line grandchildren of the sovereign.

It was not known until Wednesday whether the couple, who stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and now live in California, would want their children to be known as prince and princess.

Meghan previously spoke about her son's royal title during a television interview with Oprah Winfrey two years ago.