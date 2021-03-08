"Holy f**king s**t." The world reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview.

If you have been anywhere near the internet today, it's likely that you would have either seen snippets or watched the entirety of the explosive Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And we KNOW you definitely have feelings about it.

Watch the moment Prince Harry spoke openly about Meghan Markle's mental health during the birth of their son, Archie. Post continues after video.



Video via CBS.

We thought it would be good to group all of our feelings together in the form of tweets, so we can capture this hectic moment in history and cry/smile/throw things at the screen in unison.

So, here is how the world reacted to the tell-all Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview - in 280 characters at a time.

When the royal family allegedly feared Archie would be "too dark".

A shocking moment in the interview was when Harry and Meghan shared there were concerns from the royal family about the colour of Archie's skin.