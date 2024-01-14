A salute to anyone who's owned the world's most boring yet hectically reliable car, the Toyota Corolla.

Can I start this article by explaining that this is NOT an ad for Toyota, even though it may seem like it at times. I do not currently own a Toyota nor am I in the market for one, but damn do I wish I still had my little red devil.

When 20-something-year-old me was in the market for my very first car, a friend of mine who we shall call Deb, because that's her name, said "I'm selling my old girl if you want to check her out!"

For the princely sum of $4,000 (well actually $3,999 because that got you into a lower bracket and so you paid lower rego fees, thanks Deb), I purchased a 1982 KE70 Toyota Corolla which looked very much like the one in the pic above.

It was technically red but could also pass as slightly orange, and the colour of the boot was not the same as the rest of the car.

It was that beautiful boxy '80s vibe that was surpassed by curves in the '90s, and I swear you could have driven that thing into just about anything and it wouldn't suffer the slightest dent.

It used bugger all fuel, had done some insane amount of kilometres, and had the dullest interior of any car before or since, but holy heck did it just keep going despite my lack of car knowledge or care for its upkeep.