The everyday changes you can make to curb your car costs.

If you own a car, it goes without saying that the upkeep can burn a huge hole in your back pocket.

I would know, in the last month I’ve (resentfully) forked out thousands for registration, servicing, cleaning and petrol, and insurance isn’t far off either. The expenses seem to be never ending. And while it’s easy to protest ‘I’ll just get rid of the car!’ for many, it’s not that simple. For example, if work isn’t close to public transport and driving has gone from a luxury to a necessity, it can be hard to justify going without.

Luckily, there are some simple and easy ways to curb those pesky daily car costs and lessen the sting when it comes to footing the bill. Here’s what I’ve found out:

1. Think smarter at the petrol bowser.

Let me ask you a question: Do you know if your car is E10 compatible? I know, I didn’t. But I was pleasantly surprised when I discovered my Mazda 3 is in fact, compatible with E10 (a mixture of conventional unleaded petrol and ethanol). As E10 is often the cheapest of all the petrol options, I’ve found this to be an easy way to save some extra cash during my weekly top-up at the petrol station.

One easy way to check if your car is compatible too is to just pop open your petrol cap. Most cars will have a yellow label stuck on the inside indicating whether or not your car is E10 compatible. If your car doesn’t have a sticker or you’re still unsure, you can check the compatibility of all car types on the E10 Fuel for Thought website.

And if you're still skeptical about switching, let me take a minute to bust some common myths for you. Firstly, E10 isn't bad for your engine - it's compatible with most modern petrol cars on the road today. It isn't 'dirty' either - it actually contains around 35 percent oxygen, which results in a cleaner burn. And finally, petrol with a higher octane also isn't necessarily what your car needs. If the manufacturer says you can use E10, then there's no reason for you to pay a premium for petrol. Fuel for thought indeed.