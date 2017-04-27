The best value sports car on the market only costs $30,790.

Toyota’s 86 wasn’t a glitch in the matrix, it punched a hole in the fabric of space and time. Okay, it wasn’t quite that big, but for Toyota, out of almost nowhere, to produce a new sports car that wasn’t a front-driver with a cool body but not much substance was… well, amazing.
Since the GFC, we’d only seen a steady stream of worthy hatchbacks and SUVs as it weathered the lingering storm. But all of a sudden, fun was back on the menu at Toyota.
Sure, the Japanese giant needed some encouragement, and that came in the form of a joint-venture with Subaru. Together they created the first proper rear-wheel drive sports car to come out of Japan since the deaths of the madcap Supra, Nissan’s 200SX and Honda’s bananas S2000. And the first affordable sports car since, well, the MX-5.
Design
The 86 has looked pretty good from day one, but being a sports car, it attracts the usual passionate fans and detractors. The lovely low, long bonnet comes courtesy of the horizontally-opposed ‘boxer’ engine which is able to sit lower down in the car, meaning everything can sit closer to the deck, including you. It’s a tiny car and even though I’ve driven a few of them, on reacquaintance, it’s always a surprise to be reminded just how small it is.
It’s so small that on either 16s or 17s it never looks under-wheeled, although the dull 16s are still with us five years on from launch. Perhaps, like the stereo, Toyota expects owners to spend money on wheels and tyres elsewhere, so isn’t bothered to change them. For the MY17 update, front and rear bumpers were tweaked for more of an organic feel, badges moved around and the LED headlights became standard across the range.