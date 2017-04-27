The best value sports car on the market only costs $30,790.

Inside is the same with just a few tweaks, the 'biggest' one being a steering wheel Toyota claims is the smallest ever fitted to one of its road cars.

The seats look a bit different, but thankfully, aren't, with the best-selling GTS scoring Alcantara inserts. The new 4.2-inch electronic dash on the GTS replaces the right-hand third of the instrument pack and also intersects with the central speedo, a bit like a BMW 3 Series' information panel. It's lovely and clear and a huge improvement over the GT's dash.

Practicality

If your only requirement is the ability to sling four wheels and tyres in the back with the seats down, you've come to the right place. For such a tiny car, there is a reasonable amount of space for front seat passengers, again our Tim Robson, who's a tall unit, fits quite happily.

Rear seat room is a completely different story. The back seat isn't much more than a glorified parcel shelf. You can squeeze small kids in there and a forward facing car seat will go in. Rearward facing ones are a rather more snug fit, so the front seats will have to go forward to make room.

Front seat passengers have a few slots and trays for their odds and ends and a removable cupholder unit snaps into the centre console to hold two cups. Each door will hold a bottle.

The boot houses a space-saver spare tyre and with the seats up will contain 237 litres of cargo, which isn't startling but isn't terrible either, comparable with a small hatchback.

Price and features

The GT opens the range at $30,790 for the manual and $33,090 for the auto. Prices rose with the MY17 update, but at the same time, Toyota threw in a few extra bits as sweeteners to temper the admittedly soft blow of between $500 and $800. It's still a bargain, coming in cheaper than the Mazda MX-5 (which itself became a lot cheaper a few years after the 86's 2012 launch) and the Subaru BRZ sister car.

Standard are 16-inch alloys, a limited-slip diff, LED headlights and running lights, reversing camera, 6.1-inch screen, power windows and mirrors, six speaker stereo with Bluetooth and USB, cruise control and cloth trim.

There is a third spec level in the 86 range, but it requires a little acrobatics and some commitment to racing.

The second level of the road going range is the GTS, starting at $36,490 for the manual (the most popular single model) and $38,790 for the auto. To the base model you can add bigger wheels at 17 inches, ventilated disc brakes front and rear, dual-zone climate control, a nifty new info display in the dashboard, privacy glass, heated front seats, stereo controls on the steering wheel, keyless entry and start, Alcantara trim inserts and sat nav with SUNA traffic info.

The 6.1-inch screen is a shocker - terrible graphics, tiny targets for even small fingers and when you add sat nav the clutter is almost unbearable. It's a lazy choice and from any other carmaker you'd say "they're expecting you to rip it out" but almost every Toyota has the same awful software, the Japanese company stubbornly resisting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Yes, you can rip it out and replace it because it's a double DIN unit, but still.