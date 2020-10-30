Just a bunch of non-Australians on what they find weirdest about Australian culture.

This may or may not come as a surprise to Australians, but... this country is weird.

I mean, for starters, it's a fairly inhospitable chunk of land with seemingly endless amounts of killer creatures. But goodness, there is so much more.

Personally, I'll never move on from the time I learned you all call a weed eater a 'whipper snipper'. That haunts me every damn day.

Mamamia asked its community of... non-Australians about the strangest, most confusing things Australians do and say.

Look, I don't know if this will be... confronting or not, but maybe grab yourself a schooner (more on that later) or something in preparation, because this is what we came up with:

1. Australians love to gamble. I hail from the non-two-up-playing half of the ANZAC countries and was extremely confused to learn there is a gambling-based game that is only legal to play on the day we commemorate veterans. Truly bizarre. NSW also seems to have pokie machines in ABUNDANCE, and I don't know how or why it happened - but I even get texts from a betting agency???

2. All Australian celebrities are from reality TV shows. EVEN THE HOME AND AWAY AND NEIGHBOURS STARS.

3. "Everyone goes to bed at 9pm and gets up ridiculously early. I now do this as well and blame Australia."

4. "Being drunk in a pub seems to be some sort of crime?"

5. The obsession with abbreviating... everything. So many of these just make sense - like Maccas. Who has the time to say McDonalds? But if someone's name is Steve, calling him Steve-o is actually MORE WORK.

Australians really say Maccas like it’s normal huh — Gai📚🇱🇷 (@that_gai_gai) October 26, 2020