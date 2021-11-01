"Always get it delivered to your door." 7 women on the golden car-buying tips they swear by.

I’ve never bought a car before. It’s always been on my list of things to do, like finishing my Master’s degree or cleaning out my handbag.
I always figured I’d get round to it, eventually, and then I got a dog (no, not a baby), a dog, and suddenly I felt I needed a car. (He is a chihuahua, named Frank Sinatra, thank you for asking.)
My dog deserves to see all the parks in Sydney, not just the ones we live near. So the car hunt begins.
I’ll be honest, I know nothing about cars. I don’t even know a little about cars. If a friend says, “I’m the one in the Toyota," I’ll ask, “What colour Toyota?” Because I can’t identify cars by models or brands, but I can spot a green car!
So I needed help.
I already knew I wanted to buy a used car, because my mum has always told me that’s the best way to get value for your money when shopping cars. And since she owns a home and I don’t, I always trust her financial advice.
Plus, I really believe in supporting the circular economy from my clothes to my cars: repurpose and reuse!