"Always get it delivered to your door." 7 women on the golden car-buying tips they swear by.

The thought of even trying to buy a car has always felt a bit like an 'exclusive club' that I didn't know enough about to even attempt joining. So I wanted to use a platform to find a used car online that made me feel empowered rather than overwhelmed.

A few people (cough, men), suggested the answer to my dilemma was to bring a man along with me to buy a car, but honestly, I wanted to learn how to do it for myself.

Somewhere between Googling, ‘how to buy a car like a girl boss’ (I laugh), I've come across CARS24, and turns out I'm all about it.

It's a platform that makes buying a used car feel easy.

It’s 100 per cent online, which I love, particularly in these pandemic times. Also because I’m known to make impulse buys in person to hurry the process along, so shopping for it online really gives me time to browse, compare, Google things if I’m confused and ask for my mates’ opinions by just linking them first.

CARS24 also don’t sell any cars that don’t pass the 300 point inspection, and they deliver it straight to your door with the guidance of their CARS24 Carcierge (like the UberEats for cars!). All of this has made me feel so much better and supported to know what steps are needed, taking so much legwork out of the process.

Basically, the platform is designed to do all the work for you without you leaving your home, which enables you to make an informed decision without any pressure in person you might feel from an in-person salesperson.

Considering I'm feeling a bit nervous about my first used car purchase, I also found it comforting to know they have a 7 day return option, so you get your money back if the car just doesn’t feel like the right fit once you get it home (plus a 6 month warranty, because we can all break things).

The CEO is also a woman, Olga Rudenko, which explains why it is so user-friendly. Women just get it, don’t they?

But before enjoying that 5-minute finance on CARS24, it was of the upmost important to gather my girlfriends' helpful advice from their used car-buying experiences.

Here's exactly what they said.

Bianca, 42

“Ask for all the photos of every nook and cranny of the car that you want to see, just to leave no stone unturned. But my number one tip if you're buying from a private sales is to get a REVS check on any used car, in order to make sure there’s no money owing on it.

"Also, it's great to know the history of the car in as much detail as you can, like checking if it’s been in an accident previously."