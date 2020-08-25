'They're able to make their own decisions.' Nicole Kidman's relationship with her oldest children.

In 2018, Nicole Kidman stepped on stage at the Golden Globes to receive an accolade for her role in Big Little Lies.

Accepting the award in front of her husband Keith Urban, the actress thanked her two young daughters – Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

“Sunny, Faith, I love you. I’m bringing this home to you babies,” she said.

At the time, the 51-year-old’s acceptance speech led to a flurry of questions from fans and the media alike.

While Kidman had thanked her two youngest children in her speech, many questioned why she had failed to mention her two oldest children – 27-year-old Isabella and 25-year-old Connor – who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The actress’ relationship with her eldest children was back in the spotlight again last year, amid rumours that Tom Cruise’s children were “indoctrinated against Nicole Kidman”.

In September 2019, Kidman opened up to The Sun about her difficult relationship with Connor and Bella.

“Motherhood is about the journey,” she said. “There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.”

“They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love.”

The rumours of a rift between Nicole Kidman and her two eldest children first began when she separated from her former husband Tom Cruise in 2001.

At the time, their kids – who had been raised in the Church of Scientology – chose to stay with their father.

Kidman told The Sun she married Cruise “for love” and “everything kind of had to fall in place around that”.

“He swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love. And as happens, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life, I was like, ‘Forget it. This is it.’ I was consumed by it, willingly,” she said.

On reflection, Kidman acknowledges that she probably got married too young.

“I was so young. I look back now and I’m like, ‘What?’ I had two kids by the time I was 27 and I’d been married for four years. But that’s what I wanted.”