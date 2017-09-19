Why Nicole Kidman 'forgot' her adult kids at the Emmys: an investigation.

Australian actress Nicole Kidman was last night celebrated at the annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

In her acceptance speech for the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress for her work in the seven-part series Big Little Lies, Kidman thanked her family, her husband Keith Urban, and their two daughters Sunday-Rose, 9 and Faith, 6. She acknowledged survivors and sufferers of domestic abuse. The audience applauded with gusto.

But the ever vocal detail police noticed one apparent omission from Kidman’s speech. Kidman has two other adopted children with former husband Tom Cruise – Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22 – who weren’t mentioned in the thank yous.

"I have two little girls — Sunnie and Faith. And my darling Keith who I asked to help me pursue this artistic path. And they have sacrificed so much for it," the 50-year-old actress told last night's audience.

"I just want my two little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mumma didn’t put me to bed it’s because of this — at least I got something!'"

The rumour mill entered panic mode.