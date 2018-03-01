Married At First Sight's Ashley addresses reports about 'husband' Troy's, erm, virginity.

On Monday, Married At First Sight’s Troy Delmege was ‘outed’ as being a 35-year-old virgin by his estranged sister.

Was that only Monday? Gee it’s been a long few weeks, hasn’t it?

“Troy’s very churchy actually and as far as I know he’s on the V-plates” were the exact words Tanya Delmege used when ‘defending’ her brother’s unusual behaviour throughout this years’ season of the reality TV dating show to NW.

While we haven’t heard from the IT account manager himself regarding the blatant violation of his privacy, we have however heard from his “wife” Ashley Irvin.

According to the 28-year-old, “it explains a lot”.

“It explains a lot… I’d say that nails it,” she told OK Magazine.

“If you look at how he is with women, how he tries to massage me, the clumsy kisses and him dropping the ‘L’ bomb way too soon, it all fits. We’ve all seen that Troy is very eccentric and that often tips over into weird.”

Such weirdness the Queensland-born flight attendant is referring to includes the time Troy tried to seduce her with a highly uncomfortable massage. Oh, and also when he talked up their non-existent sex life during a piece-to-camera that was meant to come off as… impressive?

“I’m also still really upset about him talking about us having sex on the show,” Ashley said of that on-screen moment.

“I almost left then and I rang my sister in tears. I definitely didn’t appreciate what I heard.”

