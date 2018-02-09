A thorough investigation into whether Married At First Sight's Troy is actually for real.

So now Troy from Married At First Sight has graced Australia with his presence, we know a few things:

a) There aren’t many people like Troy in this world

b) There aren’t enough of them on TV

c) Troy is … something

Now, after a new interview with Channel 9’s Talking Married host Jayne Azzopardi, we have a few more questions.

Video by Channel 9

Namely, is this guy for real?

After watching the interview approximately four times, we would like to contend that Married at First Sight’s Troy is absolutely, conclusively, totally, not at all real.

Here’s why:

His voice sounds more like a newsreader’s than Jayne Azzopardi’s

Troy’s voice sounds like the ultimate TV-trained voice. In fact, on camera, his conversational tone sounds more like a newsreader’s than Jayne Azzopardi’s.

Perhaps because he is, well, an ACTOR.

The fake laugh

Can we just…

… Look at this

His fake wedding was the “best day of his life”

We’re not one to cast judgement on what someone does or does not deem the best day of their life, but we’re about to cast judgement on what Troy deemed the best day of his life.