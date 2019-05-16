Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I had to shower in front of men.” Lauren Huntress has unleashed on Married at First Sight.

With former MAFS contestant Clare Verrall set to discuss the controversial reality program on Sunday Night this weekend, fellow former “wife” Lauren Huntriss claims she, too, wants to expose the program.

Taking to Instagram to share her thoughts on partaking in the televised social experiment, Lauren revealed she was “forced” to shower in front of cameramen.

Lauren, who was paired with Matthew Bennett, threw her support behind Clare's appearance on the current affairs program, urging followers to tune in.

In a promo for the segment, 2016 MAFS star Clare says she was “completely ripped to shreds” over her time on the reality show.

And Lauren this week told her followers on Instagram she wished she had been approached to speak against the “horrendous show” too.

“Would you be happy to have four men film a shower scene of you with nothing other than a small towel covering your parts?” she put to her fans.

“This was just one of the many things I was forced to do,” Lauren alleged. “I won’t say anything more until the time is right.”

Sunday Night airs at 8.30pm on Sunday on Channel 7.

2. Paris Hilton was asked to say three nice things about Lindsay Lohan. She did the exact opposite.

Yikes.

It seems Paris Hilton couldn't think of a single nice thing to say about her former party pal Lindsay Lohan during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

So instead she... ripped into the troubled star with a simple, yet brutal, comment.

Playing a round of 'Plead the Fifth', in which stars are given the chance to either refuse to answer a question or share their opinion, the host asked Paris if she could say three nice things about Lindsay.