Lindsay Lohan's downfall from movie star to internet meme is becoming increasingly bizarre.

In 2004, Lindsay Lohan was one of the most recognised stars in Hollywood.

She had risen to fame playing twins, Annie and Hallie, in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap. In 2004, she starred in the cult favourite, Mean Girls.

Then she just started doing… weird things.

Now, in 2018, she’s an internet meme and she seems oddly proud of her new form of fame.

She’s almost made the whole “she’s kooky/she might need an intervention” theme her own personal brand.

Here are just some of the bizarre things Lohan has done in the last decade:

1. She speaks in different… accents.

Over the last couple of years, LiLo has been introducing some new accents into her repertoire.

She likes to speak in a Mediterranean accent and also sometimes an Arabic accent.

There’s no logical explanation for this… but she has been spending a lot of time in Greece opening nightclubs, and she’s also been working with Syrian refugees in Turkey.

So… yeah.

2. She really worked her ankle bracelets.

Never forget the time Karl Lagerfeld did a line of Chanel ankle bags inspired by Lindsay Lohan’s alcohol monitoring bracelet pic.twitter.com/a0jwolpA1T — NBJ (@deepinvogue) September 22, 2018

After spending 90 days in jail for possession of cocaine and DUIs, Lohan was fitted with a SCRAM alcohol monitoring bracelet.

She, erm, loved it.

Karl Lagerfeld then released a line of Chanel ankle bags inspired by LiLo’s newest fashion accessory.

3. She lived at the Chateau Marmont for weeks.

After one of her stints in rehab, Lohan checked into the Chateau Marmont and just… stayed there.

She racked up a $46,000 bill… mostly on the mini-bar.

4. She was on a TV show about being a hoarder.

In 2010, there was a whole TV show dedicated to the fact that Lohan is a secret hoarder.

During the three-part series, Lindsay Lohan: Secret Celebrity Hoarder, Lohan’s condo was given a makeover by professional organiser, Linda Koopersmith.