"I am addicted to pain killers." Married at First Sight's Lauren on health struggle.

Married at First Sight’s Lauren Huntriss has shared with followers on Instagram that she suffers from a chronic illness, which has had an acute impact on her day-to-day life ever since she was 17-years-old.

The Sydney makeup artist revealed that she wanted to share her struggle publicly so that her fans can “understand why I am always tired and bail on things all the time”.

Posting to her Instagram stories, the 32-year-old explained, “I have been living with chronic back pain since I was 17”.

“I am actually addicted to pain killers. Some days the pain is so unbearable I consider putting everything to an end,” Lauren, who was married to Matt on the Channel 9 reality show, revealed.

“My sleep is constantly interrupted with pain. I probably get no more than two hours sleep straight each night. My sleep is so broken that I wake up tired every day.”